NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a gunman is now in custody after shocking video showed him open fire on a Bronx sidewalk, catching two children in the crossfire.
The brazen shooting was caught on camera last Thursday on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd in the Mount Eden neighborhood.READ MORE: 5 Wounded, Including 3 Teens, In Drive-By Shooting Outside Graduation Party At Bronx Warehouse
Video shows a man in red running for his life down the sidewalk. Terrified bystanders duck for cover, and the man topples over two young children. The masked gunman then suddenly appears, and shoots the man at close range.
The 5-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister, were not hurt, but their parents say they were traumatized.READ MORE: NYPD: Video Shows Group Suspected Of Vandalizing George Floyd Statue In Brooklyn
“We are nervous. We are frightened. This has been a very difficult time. We want children to feel secure because they are the future…,” their mother told CBS2 through a translator. “We are human beings. We don’t want another mother to suffer what we are suffering.”
The children were invited to a Yankee game shortly after the shooting, and the NYPD held a block party in the neighborhood Thursday.MORE NEWS: Florida Condo Collapse: 3 More Bodies Pulled From Rubble Overnight As Desperate Search Continues
