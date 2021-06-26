NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s emergency management department is opening cooling centers starting Sunday as potentially dangerous heat comes our way.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the low and mid 90s with very high humidity starting Monday.
Face coverings will be required inside all cooling centers and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
To find a cooling center, click here or call 311. A map of outdoor cooling options, such as spray showers and drinking fountains, can be found here.