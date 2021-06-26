NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspected gunman in the Bronx shooting that put two children in the line of fire is in custody.

Michael Lopez held his head up as he was escorted by detectives out of the 44th precinct in the Bronx.

Police say the Lopez, 27, has a gang affiliation and has a lengthy previous rap sheet.

“He has five prior arrests, and is on parole for an attempted murder,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. “We know he’s a gang member. That’s one of the things we are looking into. The investigation is still early, but he’s a gang member with a gun on parole.”

The NYPD announced the arrest at a press conference late Friday.

WATCH: NYPD Officials Discuss Arrest Of Michael Lopez

The announcement came after surveillance video shows a suspect blast bullets at a 24-year-old man in the Mount Eden neighborhood last Thursday evening. Two children who were walking nearby were caught in the commotion. In the video, you can see the 13-year-old girl Mia grab her 5-year-old brother Christian to shield him.

“The images of a 13-year-old girl shielding her 5-year-old brother from bullets fired by a gunman in broad daylight on a Thursday afternoon. That heart wrenching video was seen around the world,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Police say Lopez has a gang affiliation to the “Make it Happen Boyz.” He now faces multiple counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment related to this case.

People who live in the neighborhood are thrilled with the arrest.

“I feel safer, and the kids are sacred. They shouldn’t have to go through that,” one person said.

“I’m glad they caught him. That’s all I can say. I’m glad they caught him,” said another.

Meanwhile, police say the 24-year-old male victim made his own way to the hospital in stable condition.

Earlier this week, we heard from the parents of the children. They were not seriously injured but parents Diana and Christian say they remain frightened.

“The boy has bruises everywhere, he’s traumatized. He doesn’t sleep. Noise scares him. He’s nervous. He sleeps on top of me, my daughter sleeps next to me,” Christian said.

“That’s one more off the street,” said neighbor Billy Williams. “It’s very dangerous. It could have been my kids or your kids.”

Earlier this week, the NYPD hosted a block party in the neighborhood, hoping to help kids feel safe outside their homes.

“We’ve moved a lot of resources into the Bronx, both on straight time, as well as overtime,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

“We have to hold people accountable that are carrying illegal firearms. I need for that to be the message from today,” Chief of Department Rodney Harrison added.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.