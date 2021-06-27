MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester County man is on a quest for justice, after a hit-and-run injured his wife and killed their dog.

Hanging fliers on trees, even on front doors, and talking to just about anybody who will listen, Jermaine Archer is a man on a mission.

He’s asking for information and surveillance video showing the car that plowed into his wife and their dog as they were out for a walk last Sunday night, at the corner of Oak Street and North Terrace Avenue in Mount Vernon.

“Made a hard right turn and hit her. Now, it stopped, at first. She bounced over the hood, fell on the floor, and it stopped, and she started screaming,” Archer told CBS2’s Nick Caloway on Sunday.

That’s when they say the driver, in a black SUV, took off.

Archer’s wife, Michelle, was hospitalized for five days with a broken elbow.

Their dog, Coco, was killed.

“As far as her heart, her heart is broken. She cries all day every day because she watched our Coco get run over and the person didn’t even stop to help,” Jermaine said.

Archer said the police have not contacted him or his wife since that night.

There are plenty of surveillance cameras nearby that might help identify the hit-and-run driver, but Archer said he has struck out trying to access any footage.

So he’s going into his own pocket, offering a $1,000 reward for information or video that could help.

“My wife is worth more than $1,000, way more than $1,000. And if it’s going to take money to get the video, then that’s what it takes,” Archer said.

Neighbors said the intersection is dangerous, especially at night. There’s no crosswalk and the street light up above is broken, Caloway reported.

“People don’t stop. They just keep on going,” one person said.

Meanwhile, Archer said he’ll increase the reward if he has to, if it means finding the person who injured his wife and killed the family pet.

Police have not responded to CBS2’s requests for information about the incident. Anyone with information about that hit-and-run should contact the Mount Vernon police.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.