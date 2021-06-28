NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s emergency management department opened several cooling centers Sunday, as potentially dangerous heat comes our way.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the low and mid 90s with very high humidity starting Monday.READ MORE: Perfume Stolen From Long Island Beauty Store For Third Time This Month, Police Say
Face coverings will be required inside all cooling centers and social distancing guidelines will be in place.READ MORE: New York City Begins Moving Homeless Out Of Lucerne And Other Hotels As Pandemic Outlook Brightens
To find a cooling center, click here or call 311. A map of outdoor cooling options, such as spray showers and drinking fountains, can be found here.