NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is preparing for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The NYPD, Department of Transportation, Taxi and Limousine Commission and Vision Zero announced their traffic safety plan Thursday, CBS2 Hazel Sanchez reported.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Woman Tackled, Sexually Assaulted On Brooklyn Sidewalk, Police Say
Traffic enforcement will be stepped up with increased patrols and driver checkpoints, all in an effort to discourage drunk and other impaired driving.
NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said officers specifically trained to identify drunk and drugged drivers will be out in full force and focusing on the city’s most dangerous corridors.
“We are going to be there. We are going to be visible. But we’re also going to follow up with enforcement, because enforcement changes the behavior of our drivers and that’s what we need. That criminal behavior that drivers have taken on to cause collisions and, more importantly, fatalities. And we all know that one fatality is too many fatalities,” Royster said.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
Vision Zero teams have been out all week on some of the cities most dangerous roadways to hand out safety tips to drivers, as well as cyclists, motorcyclists and scooter operators.
They want to make sure people travel responsibly and have a safe holiday weekend.
WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio’s July 1, 2021 Press Conference
Click here for a list of fireworks shows and other Fourth of July events in the Tri-State Area this weekend.