NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Believe it or not, June is now over. That means it’s time to look forward to the Fourth of July fireworks.
Last year’s celebrations were scaled down because of the pandemic, but many are expected to return this year.
Here are some of the events around our area:
FRIDAY
- 7:30 p.m. Ceremony honoring killed in action military heroes, followed by fireworks in Woodbridge Township, N.J.
SUNDAY
- 12-10 p.m. Daytime festivities and night market, followed by 9:30 p.m. fireworks in Jersey City, N.J.
- 1-9 p.m. Food truck festival and fireworks in West Orange, N.J.
- 9 p.m. at Pierson Park in Tarrytown, N.Y.
- 9:25 p.m. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular over the East River
- 9:30 p.m. at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island
- 10 p.m. in Coney Island, Brooklyn (Note: These will continue every Friday this summer)