NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is expanding its 311 service to include the subway system.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the upgrade will help address homelessness and panhandling.
Riders and workers will be able to use the 311 app to report issues they see on the subway and get people the help they need.
This 311 service is available around the clock, 365 days a year in multiple languages.
Mayor de Blasio said it’s the largest expansion since the program was introduced 20 years ago.