NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a new photo of the person suspected of punching a doorman in Queens last month.
It happened at a building on 68th Drive in Forest Hills on June 26.
Police said the 69-year-old doorman found the suspect in the basement and asked him to leave. Instead, the suspect allegedly followed the doorman and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
He was treated at Flushing Hospital for a facial fracture.
At the time, the victim’s son told CBS2’s there’s no excuse for this type of violence.
"I just feel disgusted by this person," he said. "We've been getting calls from all the tenants, from a bunch of his coworkers. We are very concerned. I am super concerned about his safety now."
