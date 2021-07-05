NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police are searching for a missing boater who fell into the Great South Bay following a crash.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Police said it appeared the boat stuck a jetty.
One passenger fell into the water and was still missing Monday evening.
The operator of the boat and another passenger were injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.