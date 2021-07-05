NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — James Kallstrom, the former head of the New York FBI field office, has died at 78.
Kallstrom is know for leading the criminal investigation into TWA Flight 800.
The 747 suddenly blew up in the sky off Long Island 25 years ago this month. All 230 people on board were killed.
He was a former U.S. Marine and 27-year veteran FBI agent.
Kallstrom co-founded the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation. The organization provides aid to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.