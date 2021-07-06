WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A waste-hauling contractor in Westchester County is accused of trying to hide more than $100,000 spent at strip clubs, including at the Hustler Club on Manhattan’s West Side.

Prosecutors say the contractor filed false claims to hide the six-figure strip club bill and then put in on the taxpayers’ tab.

Now, he and the company he works for are facing felony charges, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Tuesday.

Christopher Oxer left court without comment. The 35-year-old works for City Carting of Westchester, which has a multi-million dollar county contract to handle waste and recyclables.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says Oxer used a company credit card to spend $135,000 at strip clubs, spending allegedly booked by the company as legitimate expenses, such as tires, maintenance and tolls.

The DA says the strip club spending was red-flagged by a company called Kroll Associates, which the county pays to monitor the contract with City Carting to make sure it follows the law and is not under the influence of organized crime.

In a statement, Rocah says her office ” … has zero tolerance for public corruption and misuse of public tax dollars…. (this was) a brazen attempt to rip off county residents.”

The waste-hauling industry is heavily monitored, regulated and licensed.

City Carting also was charged in the case. Bruno Gioffre is a company lawyer.

“From what our investigation has entailed and what we know, City Carting of Westchester, the actual company, did nothing here. I can’t speak on behalf of Christopher Oxer,” Gioffre said.

The alleged attempt to cover up strip club spending is an “E” felony that carries up to five years in prison.

The DA says of the $135,000 allegedly spent at strip clubs, $40,000 was spent in one night, at one establishment.