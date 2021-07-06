CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s summer school program kicked off Tuesday.

For the first time, it isn’t reserved for students with classes to make up, but anyone who wants to attend.

Officials say the Summer Rising program is a bridge to the fall, especially since a majority of students haven’t stepped foot inside a school since March 2020.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross-Porter greeted students at P.S. 6 in Flatbush for the first citywide, free enrichment program for all students.

More than 200,000 signed up across the school system.

“I think the program is going to help him achieve more, so I think it’s a very good idea,” parent Jonelle Pilgrim told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

For many students, it was their first time back in a school after more than a year of remote learning. The program is meant to reacclimate them while assessing the pandemic’s impact on students’ social, emotional and academic development.

“We’ll do a pre-assessment to see where kids are and try to move them up to the next level,” P.S. 6 principal Sharon Porter said. “Prior to school reopening in September.

Days prior, questions arose about whether there was adequate staffing to meet the demand as enrollment ballooned.

“We had a great interest we are excited about. SO we staffed up really quickly to meet that interest,” said Ross-Porter.

School leaders say all sites are ready, despite prior concerns raised by unions.

As for the kids, many are just welcoming a sense of normalcy.

“I like how I hang out with my friends and I learn stuff,” one student said.

The program lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with academic classes in the morning and enrichment in the afternoon. Students at P.S. 6, for example, will have music, theater and physical education.

Enrollment remains open. Click here for more information.

