NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that three mass vaccination sites are shutting down.
The list includes the Javits Center, Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood and SUNY Ulster.
The sites are set to close after COVID vaccines are administered on Friday.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
More sites are expected to close over the coming weeks and months.
The governor’s office says the state will continue to focus resources on areas with low vaccination rates.