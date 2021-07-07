CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that three mass vaccination sites are shutting down.

The list includes the Javits Center, Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood and SUNY Ulster.

The sites are set to close after COVID vaccines are administered on Friday.

More sites are expected to close over the coming weeks and months.

The governor’s office says the state will continue to focus resources on areas with low vaccination rates.

