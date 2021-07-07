WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — After temporarily losing his license in New York, Rudy Giuliani‘s law license has been suspended in Washington, D.C.
The D.C. Appeals Court said Giuliani would be suspended from working as an attorney there pending the outcome of his case in New York.
In June, the Appeals Court in New York concluded there was evidence Giuliani communicated false statements in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election on behalf of former president Donald Trump.
The suspension, based on violations of the state’s “rules of profession conduct” for lawyers, prevents Giuliani from representing clients as an attorney.