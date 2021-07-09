SEABRIGHT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa, as the area is still reeling from Thursday night’s fierce storm.

Trees crashed onto homes and cars, even trapping a woman, and plunged homes and business into the dark.

The fast-moving storm took residents in Bergen County by surprise, including one homeowner who had a huge mess on her hands.

“I was just like, ‘Everybody, pick up everything and move it,'” she told CBS2.

She was checking the forecast on her computer moments before a massive, mature oak crashed into the top floor of her Ridgewood home.

“She came running down, and she was like, ‘A tree went through Abigail’s bedroom,'” a neighbor said.

With holes in the roof, it was essentially raining inside, causing the ceiling in another room to bubble up and leak.

“The water is just pouring down. It’s now flooded the basement,” said the homeowner.

Bergen County took the brunt of the hard-hitting storm, with trees scattered across streets and high voltage wires dangling in branches.

Heavy rain made driving through Ridgewood dangerous. Traffic was diverted on North Monroe Street after the road buckled under the weight of the rain.

Giant pieces of hail pounded Hillsdale, while the Hackensack Fire Department tweeted photos of cars stuck in floodwaters.

Thank goodness for brave neighbors in Teaneck.

“The moment there was a big crash, I basically put down everything and looked out the window and went out immediately once I saw the car underneath the tree,” resident Ben Jachter said.

He helped rescue two women and a child who were trapped after a tree came down on their car.

“Me and one of the passerbys had gotten the child out of the car as well as one of the women. The one on the driver’s side was still stuck in her place,” Jachter said. “We then gave firefighters the assessment. They helped bring the final woman out.”

Officials warn anyone who ventures to the beach later in the day, the waves will be choppy.