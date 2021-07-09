AMBER AlertPolice Searching For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of Rahway, New Jersey; May Be In Silver Ford Fiesta With NJ License W421713
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mass vaccination site at New York City’s Javits Center shut down Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said over 600,000 shots were administered at the site since it opened on Jan. 13.

At its peak, the Javits Center was the country’s largest vaccination site.

Vaccination sites at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood and SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge also shut down Friday.

Both the state and city are now focusing resources on areas with low vaccination rates and putting efforts into in-home vaccinations, mobile units, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and pop-up sites.

The governor said Friday that almost 73% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 66% have completed their vaccine series.

Almost 69% of adult New York City residents have received at least one dose and 63% are fully vaccinated.

