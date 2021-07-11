NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams will head to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday, multiple people familiar with the plans tell CBS News.
CBS News reports Adams will join a meeting addressing the nationwide surge in gun violence. Other law enforcement and municipal leaders will also be in attendance.
Adams is attending the meeting in his capacity as Brooklyn borough president.
On Sunday, after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx, Adams tweeted, “It’s sickening how often we are seeing headlines like this. Ending gun violence must be our priority.”