NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The reopening of the Museum of Chinese in America in Chinatown sparked protests Wednesday.
A crowd gathered on Centre Street, claiming the museum is promoting displacement and criticizing board member Jonathan Chu, who owns several properties in Chinatown.READ MORE: Following A Series Of Painful Setbacks, Manhattan’s Museum Of Chinese In America Reopens
Protesters say Chu’s family evicted beloved restaurant Jing Fong and supported the construction of a jail in Chinatown.
“Jonathan Chu is their co-chair. He’s the head of the museum. We are calling for a boycott of all his businesses and establishments,” protester Jihye Simpkins said.MORE NEWS: Effort Underway To Reopen Jing Fong Restaurant In Chinatown
The museum’s president responded by saying the protesters’ concerns bring up a multitude of issues completely unrelated to the museum or its mission.