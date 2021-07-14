Breaking The StigmaCindy Hsu Shares Her Most Personal Story With Dana Tyler: Watch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The reopening of the Museum of Chinese in America in Chinatown sparked protests Wednesday.

A crowd gathered on Centre Street, claiming the museum is promoting displacement and criticizing board member Jonathan Chu, who owns several properties in Chinatown.

Protesters say Chu’s family evicted beloved restaurant Jing Fong and supported the construction of a jail in Chinatown.

“Jonathan Chu is their co-chair. He’s the head of the museum. We are calling for a boycott of all his businesses and establishments,” protester Jihye Simpkins said.

The museum’s president responded by saying the protesters’ concerns bring up a multitude of issues completely unrelated to the museum or its mission.

