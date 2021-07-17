NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An intense manhunt is under for one of two men police say tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens.

One man is already in custody.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, police say 24-year-old James McGonagle is the man seen on surveillance video snatching a 5-year-old child off the sidewalk, steps away from his mother on Hillside Avenue.

Video shows his mom, Dolores Diaz and the two other siblings frantically follow.

“It’s quick. I said oh my God, my kids, please,” Diaz said.

The video shows the family try to open the car door, but it’s locked. Eventually, Diaz was able to pull her child through the window. Bystanders hearing the struggle ran over, but were powerless in stopping the car from leaving.

“Because I’m screaming, the people coming, and they help me,” Diaz said. “One lady come and called the police.”

Police say two men were involved in the attempted kidnapping. By Friday night, they identified and arrested the driver, James McGonagle.

The owners of a nearby store says they remember him stopping in earlier.

“He’s come in, one guy, he’s buying a beer, Budweisers,” said Kenny Patel.

“Very scary,” said Gia Patel.

People in the area can’t quite believe the bizarre incident.

“That’s terrible thing,” one person said.

“Very dangerous,” said another.

As for the Diaz family, the shock hasn’t quite worn off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Christina Fan contributed to this report.