NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by an illegal dirt bike Sunday in a Queens park.

Now, police are trying to track down the rider, who took off.

The boy was hit around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Meadow Lake Boat Rental, with his parents right by his side. He suffered severe head trauma and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the black and gold dirt bike was speeding through Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

“Obviously, we are not talking about decent human beings here,” Flushing resident Avi Kulangy told CBS2’s John Dias. “I’m sure it wasn’t intentional, but he should have done the responsible thing.”

Locals say they often seen dirt bikes in the park, and it’s an increasing problem citywide.

“In the neighborhood, yes, I head them all the time,” one resident said.

“I really don’t understand what is going on in the city, why they don’t enforce regulations,” said Louis Florez.

In the first quarter of 2021, city officials said there were eight deaths and more than 350 injuries caused by people operating vehicles illegally on streets and sidewalks.

Back in May, the NYPD said it would start cracking down on use in public areas.

“We do not tolerate these illegal and dangerous vehicles,” NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said on May 20.

City Councilman Mark Gjonaj says these vehicles are still causing chaos, and Sunday’s crash could have been avoided.

“If we would have enforced the laws we currently have on the books, this would have never happened,” he told Dias.

Last week, new legislation was introduced to increase fines and penalties for those who operate the illegal vehicles — raising fines to $750 for the first offense and $1,500 for all additional offenses.

“We can triple or quadruple it, but if laws are not being enforced, it makes no difference,” said Gjonaj. “NYPD has to do its job, then courts to theirs.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he agrees with increasing the fines.

“They don’t belong in the city. It’s a law and common sense,” he said.

Anyone with information about the suspect in Sunday’s crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.