CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello!

READ MORE: NYC Public Hospitals, Department Of Health Will Require Weekly COVID Tests For Unvaccinated Workers

Did you catch some that hazy, smoky sky cover Tuesday? That’s leftover atmospheric ash from the wildfires way out west. We might have some continued obscuration Wednesday before a cold front will sweep across the area.

READ MORE: Family: Woman Still In Critical Condition After Being Knocked Down Stairs During Subway Robbery Attempt

Temps peak in the mid 80s before some feisty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The NWS has us under a Slight Risk for severe storms.

Once the front passes, temps cool, and the atmosphere stabilizes.

MORE NEWS: West Coast Wildfires Causing Haze, Air Quality Concerns Over Tri-State Area

Thursday looks like the pick of the week at 84 and sunny skies.

CBSNewYork Team