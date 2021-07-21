By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Did you catch some that hazy, smoky sky cover Tuesday? That's leftover atmospheric ash from the wildfires way out west. We might have some continued obscuration Wednesday before a cold front will sweep across the area.
Temps peak in the mid 80s before some feisty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The NWS has us under a Slight Risk for severe storms.
Once the front passes, temps cool, and the atmosphere stabilizes.
Thursday looks like the pick of the week at 84 and sunny skies.