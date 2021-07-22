NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More details were finally announced Thursday for New York City’s Homecoming Week coming up next month.
The week will feature a series of concerts across all five boroughs, capping off with a large show in Central Park.
The concerts will be held as follows:
- August 16 — Orchard Beach in the Bronx
- August 17 — Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island
- August 19 — Brooklyn Army Terminal waterfront in Brooklyn
- August 20 — Forest Hills Stadium in Queens
- August 21 — Great Lawn at Central Park
Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director Rocky Bucano for Thursday’s announcement.
"I am issuing a FOMO alert. Unless you want to spend the rest of your life saying, 'Oh my god, I missed it,' you should get to New York City in the month of August, where amazing things will be happening during Homecoming Week," de Blasio said.
Earlier this month, the mayor said Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson And Bruce Springsteen will headline the Central Park show. Performers have not been announced for the other events.