NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A judge will decide Friday what evidence she’ll permit in the judicial inquiry into the death of Eric Garner.
That includes who will be permitted to testify in the case, which is scheduled to start in late October.
Garner’s family and representatives from several different organization want Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Police Commissioner James O’Neill to testify.
Garner was killed in Staten Island in 2014, when a police officer used an unauthorized chokehold during an arrest.