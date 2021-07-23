NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been a busy summer for the NYPD, as police investigate robberies across the city.

Over the last month, there has been a significant spike in crime, with many robberies turning violent.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, police say some of them are random, others are more planned out. But one thing is for certain: Robberies are up this summer.

One video captures violence a 61-year-old woman never expected. The video shows he getting attacked by a group of young women. Police believe the attackers are half her age.

The suspects, three men and a woman, are seen beating her, at one point using a cooking pot. It happened on the sidewalk near West 151st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem Tuesday. Police say they stole $22, credit cards, and her walker. The victim was then treated at a hospital.

It’s just one of the latest crimes plaguing New York City. In the last month, robberies citywide have shot up 16%.

Friday morning, police are still searching for a man who, on July 9th in the Soundview section of the Bronx, robbed a 24-year-old man at gunpoint of his two neck chains, worth a total of $20,000. Bystanders saw the man had a gun and took cover behind parked vehicles.

And detectives are asking for help tracking down a group of men wanted in connections with a citywide robbery spree – a total of 28 incidents starting back in May – from stealing jewelry at gunpoint, to iPhones, and even cars, like a 2018 Toyota Camry.

A family that knows about city crime too well now is Than Than Htwe’s, who are still praying.

“She’s a very good woman, very responsible,” said Htwe’s husband Myint Shein.

Htwe is in a coma, fighting for her life after being knocked down the stairs during an attempted robbery at a subway station in Manhattan with her son.

“At that moment he just very frantically yelled out very loud for help,” her son Kyaw Zaw Hein said. “There was a lot of blood.”

Police this morning are reminding everyone there are monetary rewards for giving tips that lead to arrests. For the subway attack, the award is now $10,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.