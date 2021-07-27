NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police finally tracked down a man they say has been exposing himself to women on the subway.
Jose Lopez, 34, was arrested Monday on charges of public lewdness.
Police said he was suspected in seven incidents between February 27 and July 16.
Lopez allegedly exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately on multiple subway cars and elevators in Queens and Manhattan.
Just before 3 o'clock in the morning, alert Transit officers recognized a man wanted for a citywide pattern of lewd acts within the subway system & promptly arrested him – a fine example of #NYPDProtecting by Sergeant Vazquez & Officer Pardieu of our District 4 team.
In the latest incident, he allegedly followed a 41-year-old woman up the stairs at the 59th Street station and grabbed her buttocks.
The NYPD Transit Bureau tweeted a photo of the officers who arrested Lopez, saying they “recognized a man wanted for a citywide pattern of lewd acts within the subway system & promptly arrested him.”