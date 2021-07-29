NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials say 14 people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash involving a Bee-Line bus in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 11 a.m. at East Gun Hill Road and Jerome Avenue in the Norwood section.
Authorities say at least one person was critically injured.
Westchester County officials say two cars collided, and one of those cars hit the bus, sending the bus veering into the subway support pole.
As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, officials with the bus company says their driver was hurt, but those injuries are not considered life threatening.
The view from Chopper 2 showed the articulated bus smashed into a support pole beneath the elevated 4 line on Jerome Avenue. The front of the bus suffered serious damage.
The Bee-Line bus is operated by Liberty Lines, under contract to Westchester County. There are multiple routes into New York City to allow for access to subway lines.
It's unclear how many passengers were on board at the time.
This is breaking news. Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBSN New York for updates.