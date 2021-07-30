NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Brooklyn back in June.
Police say 29-year-old Ramel Chapman, of Brooklyn, is facing charges in the death 33-year-old Sean Robinson, of Stamford, Connecticut.
The shooting happened on Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg just after 12:30 a.m. on June 14.
Chapman allegedly approached Robinson, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a Ford Mustang, and shot him in the back.
Police say Chapman then approached the 38-year-old man who was in the driver’s seat, hit him with a gun and took his chain.
After the incident, the man drove to a local hospital, where Robinson was pronounced dead.
Chapman has been charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.