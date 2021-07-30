FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New York Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson hit the practice field for the first time Friday morning.
As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, he had some good moments, like a long hookup with fellow rookie Elijah Moore, and some bad, like throwing an interception.
He missed a couple of days of training camp while working out his contract, but he doesn’t think he’s got a lot of catching up to do.
“I wouldn’t say I’m behind … It’s just getting back into the mix. I know the plays. I know my assignments. I know what’s going on. I just gotta execute,” Wilson said. “That’s what practice is for. Every day is going to have something frustrated, and just trying to learn every single day how I can improve. Just knowing my place better and the different looks our defense is throwing at us, and that’s going to be a process.”