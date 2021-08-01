NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD lieutenant was released from the hospital Saturday after being shot overnight in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, it happened around midnight near Lyman Place and East 169th Street in the Foxhurst section.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the lieutenant and three officers assigned to combat gun violence in the area were on patrol when they saw a man they thought had a weapon. They attempted to apprehend him, but he immediately ran off.

When officers caught up, a struggle ensued, which resulted in the suspect firing his gun.

“Clearly armed with a firearm. Repeatedly telling him to let go of the firearm. During this struggle, we believe the individual fires a one round, which strikes our lieutenant one time in the ankle. It is a through-and-through wound, which then strikes a nearby parked car. The firearm was eventually recovered. This struggle took approximately five to eight minutes. The individual was safely taken into custody, with no injuries,” Shea said.

Police released bodycam video showing the incident.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN VIDEO BELOW

Last night, officers from the @NYPD42Pct were on patrol when they spotted an individual with a firearm. A fierce struggle for the gun ensued, leading to a lieutenant being shot in the ankle. The officers did not return fire as they made the arrest & recovered the loaded gun. pic.twitter.com/lkylEBieLn — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 31, 2021

In the harrowing video, four officers can be heard pleading with the armed man to put his gun away, saying, “Stop reaching for it, dude,” and “He’s reaching for it, man. Stop reaching for it.”

“I have to commend the four officers for the incredible restraint shown on video,” Shea said.

The lieutenant was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The NYPD released a photo of the gun, a 9mm Smith and Wesson, which was recovered at the scene.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jerome Roman, from the Bronx. According to police, he is affiliated with a gang and has 25 prior arrests.

“He is a well-known to us gang member who has previously been arrested for a gun, eight months ago, in that very precinct, and several years before that as a firearms conviction,” Shea said.

“He’s lucky,” said Lou Turco, president of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association. “An individual like this with that criminal past was out to shoot somebody. No doubt about it. These officers saved somebody’s life last night.”

The Police Benevolent Association reacted in a tweet, saying, “Praying for a full and fast recovery of our brother. This is what it takes to get gun-carrying criminals off our streets. When the criminal justice system spits them right back out, as it did with this perp eight months ago, it endangers both cops and community.”

Every day our brave NYPD officers work tirelessly to get guns off the street. Last night was no exception. Four of our finest put themselves in harms way in the Bronx. Because of their courage and sacrifice, a violent criminal is in custody. We can’t thank them enough. https://t.co/nSwut70czp — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 31, 2021

Roman is facing several charges, including attempted murder and assault.

The other three officers were not seriously injured.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report. Editor’s Note: This story was published July 31.