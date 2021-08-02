NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We now know who will be performing at the concerts in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Queens as part of New York’s “Homecoming Week.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the concerts taking place in the boroughs will be hip hop focused.
The lineups are nothing short of legendary.
August 16 — Orchard Beach in the Bronx – KRS-One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevie Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock, Ultra Magnetic MC’s
August 17 — Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island – Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Crystal Waters, DJ Chuck Chillout, EPMD, Force MDs, Hakim Green, HeeSun Lee, Kool Keith, Lizzy Ashleigh, Pharoahe Monch, Rikki, Rob Base
August 19 — Brooklyn Army Terminal waterfront in Brooklyn – Big Daddy Kane, Desiigner, C&C Music Factory, DJ Mr. Cee, Elle Varner, Judy Torres, Lizzy Ashliegh, Maino, Obasi Jackson, Papoose, PopMaster Fabel, Special Ed, Stetsasonic, Sweet Sensation, Young Devyn
August 20 — Forest Hills Stadium in Queens – George Clinton + P-Funk All Stars with special guests, Too $hort, DJ Hurricane, DJ Wiz, EPMD, Mobb Deep, Yo-Yo
The series culminates on August 21 with the star-studded “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” at the Great Lawn in Central Park.
Tickets are free and will be released to the public in batches on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. EDT at NYC.gov/HomecomingWeek. All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination.
Additional free and VIP ticket release dates and times are:
- Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT
- Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT
- Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT
- Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT
