NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s mayoral candidates were out in force Monday decrying the gun violence and bloodshed that are tearing the city apart. But the winner won’t take office for five months. So, what can they actually do?

Meantime Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose efforts to stop the bullets haven’t yet succeeded, suddenly threw his support behind fellow Democrat Eric Adams, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

With a handshake, a bear hug, and a whispered command to “go get ’em,” de Blasio endorsed Adams as his successor.

But with gun violence and gun crimes continuing to shock the city, it’s an endorsement that could cause problems and raises a lot of questions. Let’s face it. De Blasio has not been able to stop the violence, Kramer reported.

Over the weekend, 10 people were shot in Corona, Queens, including innocent bystanders and, according to police, members of the Trinitarios gang.

Also Saturday night – a shooting in Washington Heights. People bolted as four men exchanged gunfire outside an Audubon Avenue grocery store. Police say three bystanders were struck by suspects who are still on the run.

The weekend toll included 19 incidents with 33 victims, according to police.

So what can Adams, a former cop with lots of ideas on how to stop the violence, actually do?

“Don’t you feel frustrated by the fact that despite the good ideas that you’ve put forward, there was this horrible shooting in Corona? There was another one in Washington Heights and the mayor, who said to you ‘go get ’em,’ isn’t helping you right now. What are you going to do?” Kramer asked Adams.

“I am frustrated by those people who have a total disregard for human life,” Adams said. “And I’m going to continue to push the mayor in a direction that I believe is important.”

“Well how are you going to push him? How are you going to get him to do it?” asked Kramer.

“He’s still the mayor of the City of New York. I can just continue to engage in the conversations that I do, often,” Adams said.

Republican Curtis Sliwa is keeping up the pressure. He’s demanding that federal immigration agents get involved in helping to go after the gangs, which have members who may not be citizens.

“We have to have a cooperative relationship with ICE, immigration, customs and enforcement, which has the best alien database of all. Unfortunately, our New York City officials have designated ICE as a group that you are not to work with,” Sliwa said.

Sliwa wants the city to hire 3,000 more cops immediately.