COVID LatestNY Transit Workers Must Be Vaccinated By Labor Day Or Face Testing; Officials 'Strongly Recommend' Masks Indoors
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, New York, Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say sexually assaulted and robbed a woman last week in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Adrian Quarless, 37, faces multiple charges, including sexual abuse and robbery.

READ MORE: Funeral Monday For Legendary Rapper Biz Markie

(credit: NYPD)

Police said he threw a 28-year-old woman down the stairs during the early morning hours of July 25 near North 10th and Roebling streets.

READ MORE: No Mask Mandate In NYC Though De Blasio 'Strongly Recommends' Wearing Them; Cuomo Announces MTA, Port Authority Workers Must Be Vaccinated By Labor Day Or Face Testing

He allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, then stole her purse.

MORE NEWS: Last Week For NYC Kids To Begin Vaccination Process Before Start Of School

Police said Quarless used the victim’s stolen credit card later that day at a CVS in Bensonhurst.

CBSNewYork Team