NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say sexually assaulted and robbed a woman last week in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Adrian Quarless, 37, faces multiple charges, including sexual abuse and robbery.READ MORE: Funeral Monday For Legendary Rapper Biz Markie
Police said he threw a 28-year-old woman down the stairs during the early morning hours of July 25 near North 10th and Roebling streets.READ MORE: No Mask Mandate In NYC Though De Blasio 'Strongly Recommends' Wearing Them; Cuomo Announces MTA, Port Authority Workers Must Be Vaccinated By Labor Day Or Face Testing
He allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, then stole her purse.MORE NEWS: Last Week For NYC Kids To Begin Vaccination Process Before Start Of School
Police said Quarless used the victim’s stolen credit card later that day at a CVS in Bensonhurst.