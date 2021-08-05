NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Twenty eight alleged gang members in Queens have been charged after a two year investigation by the district attorney’s office into a rivalry between three warring gangs.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, prosecutors say the 141 count indictment stems from around 20 incidents in Astoria and Long Island City.

All of them took place in the Queensbridge and Ravenswood public housing developments.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the charges Thursday morning which include murder, attempted murder and gun possession.

She says three rival gangs, Jet Blue, the Makk Ballers and Money the Motivation/Obligated to Money, have been at war over narcotics and turf in Queens for years.

The rivalries have resulted in an influx in violence in the two housing developments, including the brazen daylight shooting of George Rosa last summer.

The school teacher was walking his dog in the Queensbridge Houses when he was shot and killed by a stay bullet meant for a gang member.

This indictment includes a charge for murder in the second degree in relation to Rosa’s death.

The Queens DA says the investigation sends a clear message to gang members in our city.

“This is an amazing leap forward that should put every gang member in Queens on notice. If you are committing havoc on our streets and you are putting the public in harm’s way, we are going to find you, we are going to prosecute you,” said Queens DA Melinda Katz. “Folks are killing each other. They are shooting each other in broad daylight with innocent bystanders, and one triggers another act of violence that leads to several more.”

The DA says a combination of surveillance video, ballistics evidence and cooperation from the community helped play a role in this investigation.

The following people face charges:

IKE FORD, 18, of Queens, has been charged with murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Ford faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

DELANTE AIKEN, 19, of Queens, has been charged with murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Aiken faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Alleged members of the Makk Ballers street gang:

DEVON BATTLE, 25, of Queens, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and other crimes. If convicted, Battle faces up to 25 years in prison.

MATUSIM CARTER, 26, of the Bronx, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and other crimes. If convicted, Carter faces up to 25 years in prison.

MALIK HARRIS, 23, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. Ifconvicted, Harris faces up to 25 years in prison.

JERRY DOUGLAS, 33, of Queens, is charged with conspiracy in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Douglas faces up to 25 years in prison.

TIMIA HODGES, 22, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Hodges faces up to 25 years in prison.

TYREIK JACKSON, 35, of Queens, is charged with conspiracy in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Jackson faces up to 25 years in prison.

STEVEN JOHNSON, 20, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Johnson faces up to 25 years in prison.

TYLER KING, 21, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, King faces up to 25 years in prison.

JAHI MAYS, 34, of Queens, is charged with conspiracy in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Mays faces up to 25 years in prison.

BILLY ROBINSON, 24, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Robinson faces up to 25 years in prison.

MOHAMED SALEH, 35, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Saleh faces up to 25 years in prison.

TYHEEM VALLES, 25, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Valles faces up to 25 years in prison.

LESTER WILLIAMS, 29, of Queens, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Williams faces up to 25 years in prison.

Alleged Jet Blue gang members:

DONOVAN HARVEY, 23, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Harvey faces up to 25 years in prison.

JAKYA JONES, 21, of Queens, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes. If convicted, Jones faces up to 25 years in prison.

Alleged OTM/MTM gang members: