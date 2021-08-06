NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the women who says Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has now filed a criminal complaint.
The charges were filed Thursday with the Albany sheriff’s office, CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer confirms.READ MORE: New York State Assembly Gives Cuomo 1 Week To Defend Himself In Sexual Harassment Investigation
WATCH: N.Y. Attorney General James’ Press Conference On Report
After New York Attorney General Letitia James’ bombshell report earlier this week, the Manhattan, Nassau and Westchester county district attorneys joined the Albany DA in requesting more information for possible criminal investigations.
WEB EXTRA: Read The Report | Exhibits 1 | Exhibits 2 | Exhibits 3 | Cuomo’s ResponseREAD MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation For Sexual Harassment Allegations, Nursing Home Deaths
This is the first criminal complaint to be filed.
WATCH: N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Press Conference In Response
The governor attorney responded with a statement, which read, “As we said previously, we proactively made a referral nearly four months ago in accordance with state policies.”
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.