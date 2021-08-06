Breaking NewsAssistant Files Criminal Complaint Against Cuomo With Albany Sheriff
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, New York, politics, sexual harassment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the women who says Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has now filed a criminal complaint.

The charges were filed Thursday with the Albany sheriff’s office, CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer confirms.

After New York Attorney General Letitia James’ bombshell report earlier this week, the Manhattan, Nassau and Westchester county district attorneys joined the Albany DA in requesting more information for possible criminal investigations.

This is the first criminal complaint to be filed.

The governor attorney responded with a statement, which read, “As we said previously, we proactively made a referral nearly four months ago in accordance with state policies.”

