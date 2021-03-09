NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the women who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior is speaking out.
Ana Liss, from Rochester, worked as a Cuomo aide seven years ago.READ MORE: N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Names Team Investigating Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations
She recalled affectionate treatment by the governor and an inquiry into her personal life, and only later came to believe the treatment created a hostile environment.
“I’m not claiming sexual harassment, per se. I’m just saying that it wasn’t a safe space for young women to work, or women in general,” she said in an interview.READ MORE: Despite More Sexual Harassment Accusers Coming Forward, Gov. Cuomo Says Again He Has No Plans To Resign
Despite facing growing calls to resign, Cuomo conducted business as usual Monday, touring the Jacob Javits Center vaccination site.
Five women have now accused him of inappropriate behavior.
So far, nearly three dozen lawmakers – Democrats and Republicans – have called on the governor to resign.MORE NEWS: Third Former Aide Accuses Gov. Andrew Cuomo Of Inappropriate Behavior
On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James appointed members of a team to investigate the allegations.