NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire Thursday in Queens severely damaged four businesses that fought hard to stay afloat during the pandemic.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with one of the devastated owners.

Toshiaki Takahaski was overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage to his grocery store, Taiyo Foods. He watched as it was boarded up following the fire at a neighboring business.

“When I was coming here, already start a lot of smoking. Fire from another restaurant. I cannot take care of anything,” he told DeAngelis.

The husband and father of two, known by the community as Taka, later salvaged any items he could from the store, giving them to neighbors, who in return gave donations.

“A lot of people come and try to help us. I’m so lucky,” he said through tears.

It’s been tough for him and the four other businesses impacted by the fire, which broke out around 7 a.m. at a restaurant at 44th Street and Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

“We open every day, I never closing. Of course, including the pandemic, a lot of people come here,” said Takahaski. “I tried my best.”

“All five of the businesses that were affected today remained open throughout COVID. It has been a struggle, and now this,” Sunnyside Shines Executive Director Jaime-Faye Bean said. “It’s hard really to comprehend yet what this means for everyone.”

Bean is the executive director of Sunnyside Shines business improvement district, working to help the businesses through a GoFundMe page — just like those destroyed by a 2018 fire nearby.

“In 2018, we were able to raise over $160,000 for 103 displaced workers from the six businesses that were destroyed by that fire,” she said.

They’re among those determined to help the businesses, which Bean says reflect the diversity of the neighborhood, pick up the pieces.

After eight years here, Takahaski hopes, with the help of the community, he will be able to recover and rebuild.

“I try to open the store, but I don’t know here or maybe around here. So please, please wait,” he said.

The FDNY said three firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze, which officials said was caused by electrical wiring.

Click here for the GoFundMe to help all the affected businesses, or here for another to help Taiyo Japanese Grocery & Deli.