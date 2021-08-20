HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Flooding, beach erosion and power outages are some of the top concerns about Henri on Long Island.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, at Shinnecock Inlet, where boats travel from the ocean to the bay, swimmers, surfers and fisherman were calling it a day Friday – and Henri is still a day and a half away.

“It’s going to be pretty ugly. Kind of concerned about the erosion over here on Shinnecock,” said charter boat captain Vinnie Conwell.

Long Island’s East End could feel the full force of Henri’s hurricane-force winds, along with storm surge, tidal flooding, rough surf and rip currents.

“We have a number of concerns. Obviously, flooding on the road. But we’re here 30 years,” said Christine Oakland-Hill of Oakland’s Restaurant and Marina. “We have a 30-year-old building. God forbid this is head on.”

Dune Road is preparing to be underwater. Businesses may close. The U.S. Coast Guard will warn boaters and surfers when it is no longer safe.

“The beach erosion might happen again after they just replenished our whole beaches here last year,” said Hampton Bays resident Laura Forman.

The county executive and Suffolk Police have crews at the ready.

“Storm surge and hurricane force winds. What you can expect: Trees coming down, electrical wires coming down, and that means power outages,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Hardware stores are open for homeowners who lose trees. For loss of power, call PSEG Long Island’s hotline 800-490-0075.

“If 911 gets overloaded by an influx of non-emergency calls, true emergencies are delayed and getting out to our patrol cars,” said acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron.

The Hollerans came east from Westchester.

“There’s always concerns of loss of homes,” they told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Nicci Howell is a London tourist.

“We have to understand what the risk is going to be, make sure we are ready, make sure we have our supplies in,” Howell said.

Vacation week to swim?

“Going back and forth, just to practice my stamina for swimming,” said 11-year-old Cameron Encarnacion.

“But you won’t be able to do that if the hurricane comes,” McLogan said.

“Yeah,” Cameron said.

Shoreline communities in Connecticut are also preparing for the worst. Old Saybrook Police say its emergency management crew is in full preparedness mode.

They have supplies ready in case they need to open a shelter, which would include showers, wifi, and water.

In Mamaroneck, DPW crews have loaded barricades into trucks in case #Henri brings flooding and road closures this weekend. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/zftgRWCT9N — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) August 20, 2021

In Westchester County, DPW trucks were ready to put up barricades in flood-prone areas of Mamaroneck. Workers have been put on call for Sunday morning in case the water rises.

Storm concerns storm concerns kept Con Edison crews busy in the Bronx, where workers were out trimming trees in the Pelham Bay section. They were doing it to reduce the risk tree limbs will fall onto overhead wires and cause power outages.

