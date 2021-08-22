NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A record amount of rain fell in Central Park late Saturday night as Henri entered the Tri-State Area.
According to the National Weather Service, nearly 4-and-a-half inches of rain made it the wettest day since 2014.READ MORE: Tracking Henri: 'The Worst Of The Storm Is Yet To Come,' Nassau County Exec. Warns
In addition to being the wettest day since 2014… the 1.94" of rain that fell from 10pm to 11pm at Central Park last night was the wettest hour on record for New York City.
More rain fell in that one hour than any other since record keeping began. #Henri #NYCwx
Nearly 2 inches of rain fell from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the wettest hour on record in New York City.
What was supposed to be a fun and long night for people attending “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” ended sooner than expected after lightning struck during Barry Manilow’s performance.
The event’s organizers were forced to end the concert, sending more than 22,000 people who danced and partied on the Great Lawn home early.
Overnight, flash flooding forced the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to briefly close when water got too high for cars to pass through.MORE NEWS: Tracking Henri: Drivers Rescued From Flash Floods, Power Outages Reported In New Jersey
There was also street flooding in Queens. Video showed the problem along Beach 84th Street in the Rockaways.