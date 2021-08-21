NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Portions of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will be suspended on Sunday when Hurricane Henri arrives in the Tri-State Area.
The MTA announced there will be no LIRR service east of Patchogue on the Montauk Branch or to and from Greenpoint.READ MORE: Tracking Henri: State Of Emergency Declared In New York, Connecticut Ahead Of Hurricane's Arrival
Service on the entire New Haven Line and the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line will also be suspended.
“Metro-North territory is particularly vulnerable to high winds due to trees and overhead power wires,” said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi.READ MORE: Tracking Henri: Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued Throughout Tri-State Area
“We strongly advise customers to avoid unnecessary travel if possible. Our workforce will be out working to enable us to restore service on the east end once it is safe to do so,” said LIRR President Phil Eng.
Patrol trains will operate on the suspended portion of the LIRR to assess damage, if it’s safe to do so.
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo Gives Update On Hurricane Henri Storm Preps
For the latest MTA service alerts, CLICK HERE.