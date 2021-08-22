HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is already dealing with power outages and flooding associated with Henri.

The state is not projected to get a direct hit, but the northern half experienced flash flooding from the storm’s torrential rain overnight and early Sunday morning.

CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Hoboken residents urged local leaders to close streets to traffic as cars pushed water into homes.

Streets like Madison and Harrison looked like rivers overnight. People waded through just to get home. Water sloshed down sidewalks and into some buildings.

It was a similar scene in Newark. Rescuers had their hands full saving stranded drivers who drove into high water – which drivers are advised not to do. The crews used rafts to reach people and pull them out of their cars.

Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter he’s been communicating directly with senior leadership of PSE&G and JCP&L to make sure the utilities are prepared for potential outages.

I’ve communicated directly with senior leadership of @PSEGdelivers, @JCP_L, and @ACElecConnect in preparation for Hurricane Henri. Charge your devices, stay away from downed power lines, and report power outages immediately. pic.twitter.com/XzmY4bgu8e — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 21, 2021

Murphy also reminded everyone to charge devices and stay away from downed power lines.

