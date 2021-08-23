LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One day after we first saw signs of Henri, the storm isn’t quite finished with us yet.

Tropical Depression Henri is still lingering over our area this morning, and the past 24 hours brought some significant damage.

Heavy rains caused flooding and damage to cars and homes in New Jersey, where more than 100 people had to be rescued in one location.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, flashing emergency lights lit up dark streets from all corners of the state, which was battered by 24 hours of continuous rain.

On the Garden State Parkway, cars hydroplaned. In New Milford, basements flooded. In Helmetta, the mayor said the town looked like a bomb went off.

“Emotions are very raw, and I think people will deal with this for some time,” Helmetta Mayor Chris Slavicek told CBS2.

More than 100 people had to be evacuated after heavy rains overloaded creeks, gushing into residential streets. Nearly a day later, the families still haven’t been let back in to absorb the damage.

“Railroad Avenue is completely flooded still, and I don’t know what kind of shape my house is in, my car is probably under water. So I’m in pretty bad shape right now,” resident Laura Hettinger said.

“By the time we left the house, the water was up to the ceiling in the basement,” resident Sue Savage added.

As the floodwaters slowly receded Sunday night, kicked up debris gave families of sense of the devastation that awaited them.

The rain also caused a sinkhole to open up behind an apartment building off Main Street.

In Livingston, oversaturated trees snapped like matches.

Neighbors Shelly Cohen and Jackie Chiu checked on each other, sharing the burden of cleaning up the mangled mess of branches that cut between their two yards.

“I was not [home at the time]. Fortunately, my neighbor was and took care of everything for me,” said Cohen.

The old trunk was so soaked a piece broke off, taking down power lines and landing on the Fellswood Drive homes.

“We called the township already, so they say that the police already checked it out and they’re going to call PSE&G, because there is a power line down and also the cable,” Chiu said.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.