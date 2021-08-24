ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s the first day of a new era in state politics.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton has been talking to legislative staffers from both parties Tuesday, and a couple of them mentioned the feeling of having to walk on egg shells the past 11 years. When they woke up this morning to a new governor, it was a breath of fresh air.

So the mood is one of hope.

Nobody is more hopeful for success than the new governor herself. Before this morning’s ceremonies, Layton saw Kathy Hochul leaving her hotel last night, hand in hand with her husband, as the then-lieutenant governor, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, to head to the capitol for her private swearing in. Layton asked her how she will remember this moment. Hochul said it was very special.

The official private swearing in was quick. Her husband Bill held the Bible as she took the oath with her immediate family watching. She was back to the hotel by 12:45 a.m. as the first female governor in the state’s history, a responsibility that she’s approaching humbly.

“I feel the weight of responsibility on my shoulders and I will tell New Yorkers I’m up for the task and I’m really proud to serve as their governor and I won’t let them down,” Hochul said.

“What were you thinking about as you took the oath?” Layton asked.

“I thought about all the women who came before me. Including my mother, who was not there, but a lot of women through history, and I felt they passed the torch to me,” Hochul said.

Hochul’s mother has passed away, but her father was at the swearing in, and it was a very sweet moment when he walked into the Red Room. The whole room, probably 100 reporters and photographers, just stopped and took it in, Layton reported.

There was a funny moment while everyone was waiting for Hochul to walk in Tuesday morning. The cell phone alarm of one of her guests went off exactly at 10 a.m. Everyone sort of chuckled, and someone said “It’s time.”

The time has come for new leadership.

Jessica Layton contribute to this report.