ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says getting students back in classrooms is a top priority.
She's calling for a mask mandate for both public and private schools, and she wants teachers to face vaccine rules, as well.
“We have to, first of all, have mandatory masks, which is something that is not universally popular, but I think it’s an important step toward getting safety in schools,” she told CBS This Morning.
The governor said while she does not have the executive power to mandate vaccines for teachers, she is working with the education community to make it happen.
She also said her administration has allotted more than $580 million for an aggressive testing program for students and teachers.
On Monday, New York City announced it will require all teachers and staff to be vaccinated in the upcoming school year, and Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the Biden administration to speed up eligibility for children under 12 years old.