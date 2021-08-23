NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City teachers and staff need to be vaccinated for the upcoming school year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.
Unlike other city workers, there will be no weekly testing option.READ MORE: Tracking Henri: Thousands Without Power In Connecticut, Wet Mess In Westchester County
“We’ve got to make sure more and more people get vaccinated. We’ve got to make sure our schools are safe and healthy, in particular for our kids,” de Blasio said. “The next big thing happening in this town, September 13, opening day of school.”
Staff will have until September 27 to get their first dose.READ MORE: Search Continues For Gunman In Ski Mask Who Opened Fire Into Manhattan Harry Potter Store
“Our first priority is keeping our kids safe and the schools open. The city’s teachers have led the way on this issue, with the great majority already vaccinated,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement. “While the city is asserting its legal authority to establish this mandate, there are many implementation details, including provisions for medical exceptions, that by law must be negotiated with the UFT and other unions, and if necessary, resolved by arbitration.”
The announcement came the same day as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the Pfizer vaccine full approval.
