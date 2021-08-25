NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people, a woman and a teenager, were shot on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on Victory Boulevard just before 4 p.m.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a bullet and a 35-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks.
Two women shot inside a Staten Island hair salon this afternoon. Both victims expected to survive. Police still looking for the suspects. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/pZEI629CXw
Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Police are now looking for two men who were seen fleeing northbound on Victory Boulevard.