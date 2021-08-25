CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people, a woman and a teenager, were shot on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Victory Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a bullet and a 35-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are now looking for two men who were seen fleeing northbound on Victory Boulevard.

