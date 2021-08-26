NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is making another push to get young people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Houses or worship all over the city are participating in the city's Weekend of Faith, which starts Friday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said mobile vaccination sites will be posted at more than 50 houses of worship this weekend.
Backpacks and school supplies will be given out, along with more information about the COVID vaccine.
“Houses of worship working together with our ‘Vax to School’ campaign, reaching young people in their congregation,” de Blasio said.
"Count on the Catholic family in the five boroughs… I will encourage, enthusiastically, our people to get the vaccine," said Timothy Cardinal Dolan.
According to stats from the CDC, the vaccination rate for 12 to 17-year-old New Yorkers is 9% higher than the national average, de Blasio added.