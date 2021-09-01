NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are warning people to stay inside as Tropical Depression Ida moves through with heavy rain Wednesday.
A flash flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday, and the Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory into Thursday morning. The Department of Buildings also ordered construction crews to secure their equipment.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could see 3 to 6 inches of rain.
“There’s going to be a lot of rain. You’re going to see those places that flood temporarily. Be careful,” he said during his morning briefing. “As per usual, don’t drive into a situation where there’s heavy water, deep water. That can be very dangerous. Don’t walk into that kind of situation.”
The heaviest downpours are expected later Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.
