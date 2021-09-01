WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arrested and charged with drunk driving early Tuesday morning in Westchester County.
According to White Plains police, an officer noticed a 2018 Toyota Highlander driving erratically shortly after 4:15 a.m. near Fisher Avenue and South Lexington — close to police headquarters. After conducting a field sobriety test, the officer determined the driver was under the influence.
He allegedly refused to submit a blood sample or blow into the BAC meter, and was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Police did not identify Scott as the driver, but the Mets released the following statement Wednesday afternoon: “We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”
Scott, 44, was originally hired by the Mets as the assistant general manager before being elevated to acting general manager after the firing of Jared Porter in January. Prior to joining the Mets, Scott spent 17 years in the Boston Red Sox organization culminating in serving as the team's assistant general manager overseeing analytics during his final two years in Boston.
He is due to appear in White Plains City Court on Thursday morning.