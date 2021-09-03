NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida claimed more than three dozens lives when they blew through the Tri-State Area.
At least 25 people were killed in New Jersey, 13 in New York City, three in Westchester, and one in Connecticut.
Among the New York City victims were 50-year-old Ang Lama, 48-year-old Mingma Sherpa and their 2-year-old son Lobsang Lama.
Also killed were 43-year-old Phamatee Ramskriet and her 22-year-old son Khrishah Ramskreit.
They died when their building partially collapsed in Jamaica, Queens and flood waters filled their basement apartment.
The raging rain/flood waters tore through the side wall of this home in #Jamaica #Queens – trapping & killing a mother & 22yo son who lived in the basement @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/gZNtYCJ2dx
— Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) September 2, 2021
In New Jersey, a 70-year-old man was swept away by flood waters in Passaic, and four people were found dead at an apartment complex in Elizabeth.
A Connecticut state trooper was also swept away by flood waters. His name has not been released.
